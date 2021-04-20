Academic research should focus on fresh ideas: Sribharath

Visakhapatnam: Ethics in research is a high priority area for maintaining quality and high standards of research in Indian universities, said GITAM president M Sribharath here on Monday.

Addressing the gathering while inaugurating an international webinar on 'Advances in Chemical Research 2021' organised by GITAM Institute of Science, Chemistry Department, he mentioned that despite improvements in research funding in recent years the quantity and quality of research produced by the Indian universities compares unfavourably with that of the other countries, including China.

He pointed that Indian brainpower plays a key role in other countries. "But still we are not yet a scientific research power. The academic research should focus on fresh ideas, perspectives and every research output must be patented to address the needs of the society.

The future of basic and applied research in India should be better than it was in the past and present," he added.

The institution's Vice-Chancellor K Sivaramakrishna said research was an integral part of higher education and the quality of research will lead to new knowledge and help in improving the quality of life.

Internationally reputed academicians and scientists Viresh Rawal from University of Chicago, P V Ramachandran from Purdue University, USA, Ulrike Holzgrabe from University of Würzuburg, Germany and University of Hyderabad

G Mehta were among those who shared insights during the webinar.