Amid security concerns, another bomb threat triggers tension

Visakhapatnam: Amid security concerns, the IndiGo airlines station manager received another fresh threat.

A message was received from the regional security head regarding a bomb threat at around 5.36 pm on Tuesday from Adam Lanza 202 on a social media platform. The sender mentioned that bombs have allegedly been placed in various IndiGo airlines flights, including 6E917 - MAA to VTZ and 6E969-BLR to VTZ.

The threat, however, turned out to be a hoax and flights were operated after the flights landed safely in Visakhapatnam International Airport. The flights were shifted to the isolation bay to carry out security checks. The airline services resumed operation after thorough security checks.

On Monday, An IndiGo flight that arrived in Visakhapatnam on Monday noon was delayed for close to two-and-a-half hours, following a hoax bomb threat.

Based on the post on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), the authorities from the Hyderabad airport alerted the Visakhapatnam International Airport authorities.

After receiving the information, the airport officials conducted thorough checks when the plane landed in the city.