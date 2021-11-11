Andhra Pradesh: SEB team destroys 239 acres of cannabis cultivation in Visakhapatnam agency

The attacks on marijuana cultivation continued under the auspices of Satish Kumar, Joint Director, Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) in Visakhapatnam. On Wednesday, 239 acres of cannabis crops were destroyed.



As many as Seven teams of SEB destroyed about 216 acres of cannabis plantations near the remote villages of Jaggampeta, Seemakonda, and Ranjelamandi in the Pedabayalu mandal. The SEB team has cut 10.8 lakh cannabis trees and set them on fire.



Chintapalli ASP Tushar Dudi visited the village after learning that cannabis was being cultivated near Meduru village in Chintapalli mandal and 15 acres of cannabis plantations were set on fire with the help of villagers.



An awareness seminar was organized with the tribals under the auspices of Kanaka, a woman police officer, at the Iradapally Secretariat in Paderu. Later, with the help of villagers and volunteers, 8 acres of cannabis plantations were destroyed and set on fire.