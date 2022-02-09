Andhra Pradesh-wide protest tomorrow

Visakhapatnam: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) will be organising a state-wide lay siege to collectorates on February 10 to protest against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who failed to provide jobs to unemployed youths in the State, said AP TNSF state president MV Pranav Gopal.

Speaking to media here on Tuesday, Pranav Gopal alleged that the CM cheated the youth of the state for the sake of votes and did not fulfill his promises.

He demanded filling 2.3 lakh vacant posts at various government departments with immediate effect. Further, the TNSF state president pointed out, why the CM is not consistent in issuing a job calendar in January every year as announced in the election manifesto.



He also demanded that the CM should tender an apology to the unemployed youth for not fulfilling the promises made to them.

Notifications should be issued for Group-1, Group-2, Group-4, junior and degree lecturers, librarian, assistant professor etc. with immediate effect, he demanded.