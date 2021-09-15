AP fishermen boats stranded in Odisha coast, officials alerted to rescue fishermen

About thirty fishing boats belonging to the Visakhapatnam region were stranded off the coast of Odisha due to the impact of a recent storm in the Bay of Bengal. The Andhra Pradesh government was immediately alerted when it came to know about the fishermen in danger. Fisheries Joint Director Lakshmana Rao held talks with Ganjam port officials and 17 boats were allowed into Ganjam port.



Authorities also arranged for the remaining boats to be brought ashore. From time to time the authorities are monitoring the fishermen and the boats belonging to them.



Meanwhile, an ongoing storm in the Bay of Bengal is said to be centered about 80 km northwest of Odisha. It is expected to travel over Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh and weaken to a severe low-pressure area within 24 hours, the Met office said. With this, the state is likely to receive moderate rains for the next two days.

On the other hand, the daytime temperatures rose on Tuesday in many parts of the state. Meteorological officials said the effect of the sun was greater due to the lack of clouds. The maximum temperature was recorded at 37.2 degrees in Tirupati and 36.6 degrees in Kavali.