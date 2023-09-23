Aurobindo Pharma signs MoU with GITAM

Visakhapatnam: Leading pharmaceutical company Aurobindo Pharma Limited entered a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with GITAM here on Friday to train its employees from the Vizag cluster.

As a part of the MoU, the institution will offer a custom designed management development programme (MDP) ‘Auro Astra’ to Aurobindo Pharma employees. The MDP programme, a six-month course, primarily aimed to inculcate mid-level managers with required skills pertaining to strategic planning, leadership abilities, building resilience and managerial skills.

Addressing the gathering, Aurobindo Pharma vice president UNB Raju said the company has 24 manufacturing and packaging facilities with 24,000 employees spread across the globe. He mentioned that the company has shortlisted over 70 mid-level managers from Vizag cluster across functions following a coherent process to empower them with personal, people and leadership competencies. He complimented the institution’s faculty for successfully conducting the MDP programme for the senior level managers during 2022. The institution’s Pro vice-chancellor Y Goutham Rao and Aurobindo Pharma Limited Corporate HR senior vice president UNB Raju exchanged the MoU documents in the presence of School of Business Dean Amith Bhadra and School of Pharmacy Dean Jagath Janan Das, among others.

Pro vice-chancellor Y Gowtham Rao said the institution is very much interested in joining hands with industry to strengthen the academic knowledge by closely associated with various pharmaceutical companies to train the manpower based on the company requirements. Later, Raju visited various labs including pharmaceutical research facilities on the campus.