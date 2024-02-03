BCs demand parties to allot tickets

Vizianagaram : The Vizianagaram politics is taking new turn and the local leaders have raised their voice and forced the political parties to think twice before announcing the candidate for coming Assembly elections.

This is the first time the BC leaders irrespective of their political affiliation are demanding that the political parties announce the ticket for backward communities.

They point out that most of the voters in Vizianagaram Assembly constituency belong to the backward communities but unfortunately both the TDP and YSRCP are fielding only candidates from forward communities.

P Ashok Gajapathi Raju whose bastion has been Vizianagaram constituency belongs to the Kshatriya community. K Veerabhadra Swamy who got elected twice is a Vaisya leader.

In 2014, Meesala Geetha (Kapu) was elected to the Assembly on behalf of TDP. She is the only person who was elected from backward communities. Now Avanapu Vijay and P Vijay Kumar and some other leaders from here have formed as a group and are organising meetings in a bid forge unity among the backward communities. They are planning to prevail upon the high command to allot ticket to a BC representative.

Nagavamsam, Kapu, Yadava, are some of the prominent communities having major vote share here.