Centre clarifies on privatisation of Vizag steel plant, says there is no going back on the decision

The centre has clarified that there is no reconsideration on the issue of privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. To this end, Union Minister Bhagwat Kishan Rao Karad replied in writing to YSRCP MP Madhav's question in the Lok Sabha.



It is learned that there have been concerns over the past few months that the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam steel plant should be withdrawn. The unions have demanded that all parties come together and put pressure on the Centre.



According to trade unions, the recent walkout on August 1 and 2 was aimed at protecting the industry. Concerns have been raised that the central government will continue to withdraw its decision. On the other hand, the indefinite initiations of the trade unions in Kurmannapalem against the decision of the central Government have reached its 165th day.



It is known that the Central government has decided to sell its stakes from the Visakhapatnam steel plant and going ahead with the process of privatisation of the steel plant. Meanwhile, the government of Andhra Pradesh has passed the resolution in the state assembly against the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam steel plant.