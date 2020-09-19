Centre urged to set up Ayurvedic hospital in Visakhapatnam

New Delhi: YSRCP MP V Vijaisai Reddy on Friday demanded establishment of a 5-bed Ayurvedic hospital in Visakhapatnam.

Urging the Union Minister, Dr Harshvardhan, to consider the same, he sought to know the status of Ayush hospitals in the State which were supposed to be established as part of a countrywide plan.

Vijaysai Reddy said Homeopathy needed to be regulated as 85 per cent of its dispensation was in an unorganised sector.

He regretted the fact that there was no autonomy for Homeo and Indian Medical Central Council.

He also demanded restoration of the MPLADS funds so that developmental work would not be come to a halt.

