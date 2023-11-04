City of Destiny gears up for ‘Vizag Navy Marathon’

Visakhapatnam: The eighth edition of ‘Vizag Navy Marathon’ is all set to get flagged off at MGM Park, Beach Road on Sunday.

Divided into four categories, the event will be held in 42.2-km (full marathon), 21.1-km (half marathon), 10-km race and 5-km (fun run).

The adventurous full marathon will be flagged off by Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command (ENC) Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar at 2:15 pm.

The races for the marathon will start from The Park Hotel circle, RK Beach towards Naval Coastal Battery, and take a U-turn near Kalimata temple at RK Beach, while the 5K-run will finish at MGM Park, VMRDA.

Runners of other category races will continue further along the beach road towards INS Kalinga. The 10K runners will take a U-turn near Tenneti Park while half marathon runners will take a U-turn near Gayatri Vidya Parishad College near Rushikonda. The full marathon runners will take a U-turn near Chepala Uppada near INS Kalinga. All races will finish at MGM Park, VMRDA.

Hydration and medical points, convenience stations and entertainment programmes along the race route form a part of the arrangements made for the marathon.

While the half marathon will commence at 5:15 am, the 10-km race will start at 6:15 am. It is followed by a fun run at 6:45 am.

Meanwhile, prize distribution for all races would be held at MGM grounds, VMRDA from 8 am onwards.