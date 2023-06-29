  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

City Task Force conducts raid, nabs eight gamblers

Representational Image
x

Representational Image

Highlights

Visakhapatnam: City Task force (CTF) raided a house to nab gamblers at Balayya Shastri layout in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. The CTF detained eight...

Visakhapatnam: City Task force (CTF) raided a house to nab gamblers at Balayya Shastri layout in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

The CTF detained eight persons involved in gambling in the house and seized Rs.1,12 lakh cash, seven mobile phones from them..

The CTF ACP A Trinadh Rao warned that stringent action would be taken against such activities. The task force police handed over the accused to the IV Town Police.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X