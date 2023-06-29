Live
City Task Force conducts raid, nabs eight gamblers
Visakhapatnam: City Task force (CTF) raided a house to nab gamblers at Balayya Shastri layout in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. The CTF detained eight...
Visakhapatnam: City Task force (CTF) raided a house to nab gamblers at Balayya Shastri layout in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.
The CTF detained eight persons involved in gambling in the house and seized Rs.1,12 lakh cash, seven mobile phones from them..
The CTF ACP A Trinadh Rao warned that stringent action would be taken against such activities. The task force police handed over the accused to the IV Town Police.
