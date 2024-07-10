CM to visit Polavaram canal, Bhogapuram airport

Visakhapatnam: After formation of the new government in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will be visiting the undivided Visakhapatnam district on July 11, informed Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha.

Reviewing the arrangements made for the CM’s visit along with the concerned officials here on Tuesday, the Home Minister mentioned that the CM would visit Polavaram left canal located in Darlapudi of Rayavaram mandal. Anitha stressed that Naidu’s dream is to complete the Polavaram project as early as possible.

Later, she instructed the officials concerned to make hassle-free arrangements for the CM’s visit.

As per the schedule, the CM will reach Darlapudi in a helicopter from Visakhapatnam Airport on Thursday and examine the Polavaram left canal. Also, Naidu will inspect the work in progress at Bhogapuram Airport before taking part in other programmes scheduled in Visakhapatnam.

Elamanchili MLA Sundarapu Vijay Kumar, district collector Vijaya Krishnan, superintendent of police KV Murali Krishna, ASP Vijaya Bhaskar, Anakapalli and Narsipatnam RDOs were present.

Meanwhile, Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy is visiting Visakhapatnam on Thursday. He is scheduled to visit Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) and hold a review meeting with the officials.