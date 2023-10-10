CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to inaugurate Infosys on Oct 16

Visakhapatnam: While arrangements are going on in full swing as Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is shifting to Visakhapatnam, the officials are on their toes as the Infosys office is slated to be inaugurated on October 16.



District officials have swung into action and are making necessary arrangements in the areas to be visited by the Chief Minister including dais, helipad and in and around Rushikonda.

As part of it, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) officials visited Rushikonda on Monday. Accompanied by officials concerned, GVMC Commissioner C M Saikanth Varma examined the arrangements made at the venue and instructed the staff to speed up the pending works.

Further, the Municipal Commissioner instructed the officials to maintain proper sanitation, electricity facility and road works in the respective areas.

Later, he interacted with the Infosys officials and enquired on the arrangements made for the inaugural function at the campus.

On October 16, the Chief Minister is scheduled to inaugurate the Infosys office located at Rushikonda IT SEZ.