Complained to Centre over violence, says YSRCP MP

YSRCP Rajya Sabha member Y V Subba Reddy meets party leaders in Visakhapatnam on Thursday
Says they have also filed a petition in High Court seeking directions to stop violence by TDP-Jana Sena cadres against YSRCP cadres since the announcement of results

Visakhapatnam: YSRCP Rajya Sabha member Y V Subba Reddy said the party brought to the Centre’s notice the continued attacks on its leaders in the state since the announcement of election results last week.

He told media persons here on Thursday that the YSRCP has sent representations to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Human Rights Commission. He said the party had complained to the Governor but since no action was taken, it approached Prime Minister Modi and home minister Amit Shah.

Subba Reddy said he had also filed a petition in the High Court seeking directions to check the violence against YSRCP leaders and their property.

He said as the police “were not taking any action” against those indulging in violence, he sought directions to the Union home ministry, the state government, the chief secretary and the director general of police to take strong measures to put an end to the attacks.

The petitioner has requested the High Court to direct the police to immediately register FIRs on complaints about the attacks and take strong measures as per law. He also sought orders to constitute a Special Investigation Team to probe the incidents of violence.

Subba Reddy, in his petition, also sought directions to provide protection to the victims and their family members.

