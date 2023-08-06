CPM decries BJP govt’s treatment of tribals

Visakhapatnam: CPM state secretariat member Ch Narasinga Rao said a ‘Maha Dharna’ will be held at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on August 7 against the BJP government’s attitude towards tribals.

About 150 protesters left Visakhapatnam on Saturday to participate in ‘Chalo Delhi’ in order to participate in the Maha Dharna by boarding Samata express. Speaking on the occasion, CPM state leader Narasinga Rao and Visakhapatnam district secretary member R K S V Kumar said if the construction of any project is taken up anywhere else, the project would be completed only after providing the alternative rehabilitation to the displaced families. But the scenario is entirely different in case of Polavaram project, they added.

They alleged that the state government did not even treat displaced families of Polavaram project with a humanitarian attitude. They criticised the government for failing to take relief measures when the tribal families suffered inundation problems due to the recent rains.

Narasinga Rao questioned whether one biscuit packet, one milk packet and half-a-kg onions would be enough for those in rehabilitation centres. He said that Maha Dharna is being organised to seek justice for the residents of Polavaram in Delhi during the Parliament sessions.

Kumar said about 400-km long Maha Padayatra was taken out under the aegis of the CPM demanding payment of compensation to the tribals affected by the Polavaram project, to give rehabilitation and resettlement package and provide an alternative livelihood to them.