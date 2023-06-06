  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Environment Excellence Award for 2023

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited
x

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited

Highlights

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited bagged the coveted ‘Environment Excellence Award for 2023’ presented by the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB).

Visakhapatnam: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited bagged the coveted ‘Environment Excellence Award for 2023’ presented by the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB).

The award was given to the pharmaceutical company's Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients manufacturing plant (CTO-6) in Srikakulam on the occasion of the World Environment Day for following sustainable and eco-friendly practices.

Minister for Energy, Environment, Forest, Science and Technology Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy gave away the award to the representatives of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the presence of the APPCB officials at a ceremony held in Vijayawada.

The award was given to Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in recognition of its dedication to environmental social governance projects for the past two decades.

As part of the evaluation process, the officials of the APPCB visited the company’s CTO-6 plant in Srikakulam and studied various sustainability practices followed by it, including wastewater management, energy conservation and other environmental best practices.

The officials also reviewed the unique concept of ‘Zero Liquid Discharge’ implemented by Dr. Reddy’s at CTO-6. As a responsible company, Dr. Reddy’s is one of the early adopters of Environment Social Governance (ESG) actions as well as voluntary disclosures on sustainability in India.

The company released its first sustainability report in the year 2004 and has maintained annual disclosures since then.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X