Live
- Modi thanks US Speaker for inviting him to address joint meeting of Congress
- Haryana farmers protesting on NH 44 over sunflower seeds procurement baton-charged
- CM Kejriwal approves 24x7 operations for 155 shops and commercial establishments in Delhi
- Environment Excellence Award for 2023
- Homeopathy to be 2nd largest healthcare system in India, says Dr Mukesh Batra
- Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin launches 500 Urban Health Centres
- How police scripted Amruta Fadnavis' 'help offer' to nab fugitive bookie
- ACP Mirchowk Damoder Reddy conducted a counselling session with rowdy sheeters in Purani Haveli
- Silk sarees to be presented to 26 temples during Bonalu festival: Minister
- Hyderabad: CM KCR failed in solving ration dealers’ problems: Bandi Sanjay
Environment Excellence Award for 2023
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited bagged the coveted ‘Environment Excellence Award for 2023’ presented by the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB).
Visakhapatnam: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited bagged the coveted ‘Environment Excellence Award for 2023’ presented by the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB).
The award was given to the pharmaceutical company's Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients manufacturing plant (CTO-6) in Srikakulam on the occasion of the World Environment Day for following sustainable and eco-friendly practices.
Minister for Energy, Environment, Forest, Science and Technology Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy gave away the award to the representatives of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the presence of the APPCB officials at a ceremony held in Vijayawada.
The award was given to Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in recognition of its dedication to environmental social governance projects for the past two decades.
As part of the evaluation process, the officials of the APPCB visited the company’s CTO-6 plant in Srikakulam and studied various sustainability practices followed by it, including wastewater management, energy conservation and other environmental best practices.
The officials also reviewed the unique concept of ‘Zero Liquid Discharge’ implemented by Dr. Reddy’s at CTO-6. As a responsible company, Dr. Reddy’s is one of the early adopters of Environment Social Governance (ESG) actions as well as voluntary disclosures on sustainability in India.
The company released its first sustainability report in the year 2004 and has maintained annual disclosures since then.