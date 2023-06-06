Visakhapatnam: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited bagged the coveted ‘Environment Excellence Award for 2023’ presented by the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB).

The award was given to the pharmaceutical company's Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients manufacturing plant (CTO-6) in Srikakulam on the occasion of the World Environment Day for following sustainable and eco-friendly practices.

Minister for Energy, Environment, Forest, Science and Technology Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy gave away the award to the representatives of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the presence of the APPCB officials at a ceremony held in Vijayawada.

The award was given to Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in recognition of its dedication to environmental social governance projects for the past two decades.

As part of the evaluation process, the officials of the APPCB visited the company’s CTO-6 plant in Srikakulam and studied various sustainability practices followed by it, including wastewater management, energy conservation and other environmental best practices.

The officials also reviewed the unique concept of ‘Zero Liquid Discharge’ implemented by Dr. Reddy’s at CTO-6. As a responsible company, Dr. Reddy’s is one of the early adopters of Environment Social Governance (ESG) actions as well as voluntary disclosures on sustainability in India.

The company released its first sustainability report in the year 2004 and has maintained annual disclosures since then.