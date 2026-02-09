Experts highlight comprehensive medical services

Visakhapatnam: Medical experts from various countries emphasised that the main objective of the national Integrated Balance Forum (IBF) is to integrate new trends in medical science and provide comprehensive medical services that benefit the common people.

The three-day national conference concluded in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

ENT surgeon Pradeep Vundavali announced that the key findings and aspects identified at this conference would be sent as a record to the world-renowned Bharani National Conference.

Organised by Asian Super Speciality ENT Hospital, the event saw medical experts from various countries discussing issues such as dizziness and feeling unsteady while walking, medical treatment aspects ranging from ancient Indian practices to topics related to Artificial Intelligence.

IBF conveners Pradeep K, Srinivas D, Surat, Avinash, Ramesh, Malik, Balamurugan, Vijayalakshmi, and Ajay Kumar participated