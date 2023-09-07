Live
- Human-Centric Globalisation: Taking G20 to the Last Mile, Leaving None Behind
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 07 September, 2023
- G20 to showcase India as new global power
- Golden flowers worth Rs 2 cr donated to Tirumala temple
- VIT-AP Men’s Basketball team wins gold medal
- QIS Educational Institutions signs MoU with Malaysian varsity
- Crimes against women: Cops ensure 54 convictions in Vijayawada
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 7 September, 2023
- APERC rolls back restrictions on power usage by industries
- Create awareness on Lok Adalat, SP Arif Hafeez tells officials
Just In
GITAM inks pact with Vietnam-based university
Visakhapatnam: To enhance academic and cultural exchange in education, research and other activities, GITAM signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)...
Visakhapatnam: To enhance academic and cultural exchange in education, research and other activities, GITAM signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Vietnam-based Hong Bang International University here on Wednesday.
The MoU documents were exchanged by the institution’s Registrar D Gunasekharan and Hong Bang University International Affairs Vice-President Nguyen Ngoc Tuan in the presence of Vice-Chancellor Prof Dayananda Siddavattam.
GIMSR Pro Vice-Chancellor B Geetanjali, Dean SP Rao, International Student Affairs director KP Kishan, Hong Bang University faculty of medicine Dean Nguyen Thanh Due, International Education Institute Deputy Director Vu Thi Phuong Anh, International Relation Officer Le Huu Quoc Han and others participated in the discussions.
As part of the MoU, both the institutions will focus on sharing teaching and research materials, organising short term courses, cooperating in research activities and publications and also hosting joint conferences, workshops for the benefit of students and faculty.