Gitam University Observes Gandhi Vardhanthi

Visakhapatnam: In view of the Mahatma Gandhi Vardhanthi, staff of GITAM Deemed to be University has observed 2 minutes silence and paid floral tributes at Mahatma Gandhi Statue at School of Gandhian Studies on Saturday.

GITAM Vice-Chancellor Prof K Sivaramakrishna, Registrar Prof D Gunasekharan, School of Gandhian Studies Director Prof B.Nalini, several teaching and non-teaching staff and university Officers paid tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi.

While addressing the gathering GITAM Vice-Chancellor Prof K Sivaramakrishna said that Gandhiji's political contributions offered us Independence but his ideologies enlighten India as well as the world even today after so many years. Every individual, thus, should follow the key Gandhian ideologies in their day to day life for a happy, prosperous, healthy, harmonious and sustainable future, he added.

Noted Gandhian Scholar and India Nirman Sangh founder David Barun Kumar Thomas delivered a lecture on 'The increasing relevance of Gandhiji's teachings today.

GITAM School of Gandhian Studies' Department of Humanities and Social Sciences head Dr A Sasikala and others participated in the programme.