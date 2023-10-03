Govt giving priority to health & edu sectors: Vidadala Rajini

Visakhapatnam: The YSRCP government is giving top priority to health and education sectors, said Health Minister Vidadala Rajini here on Monday.

After laying the foundation stone for an Ayurvedic medicine godown and a testing lab at Sontyam in Anandapuram mandal being set up at a cost of Rs 6.67 crore on Monday, the Health Minister said the ancient Ayurveda treatment has no side-effects.

Further, she stated that even foreign countries believe in Ayurvedic healing techniques to treat critical ailments.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is encouraging Ayurvedic healthcare across the State, the Minister informed.

The facility once completed at Sontyam will provide jobs to 100 to 150 people. Bheemunipatnam MLA M Srinivasa Rao, District Collector A Mallikarjuna, DMHO P Jagadeeshwara Rao, among others, attended.