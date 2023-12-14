Guntur: CID files case against woman over her husband’s death in US

Guntur : AP CID police registered a case in connection with the death of Guntur youth Ganguri Srinath in the US last year. Based on the complaint lodged by Srinath’s father Babu Rao, AP CID police registered the case.

According to police, deceased Srinath’s wife Sai Charani her father Sukhavasi Srinivasa Rao his wife Rajasri as accused in the FIR.

Babu Rao sensed that his son Srinath’s death was a suspicious and decided to lodge a complaint in the US but Sai Charani asked him not to lodge a complaint and threatened him several times. After taking advice from his advocates, Rao approached the AP CID and lodged a complaint.

According to the police Srinath and Sai Charani got married in 2016 and went to the US in January 2017. Srinath worked in Da Vita Company in Virginia Way in the US.

After reaching to the US, Sai Charani said she do not like marriage and threatened Srinath several times. Srinath’s parents informed Sai Charani’s parents on the same. Her parents assured him that they will solve the problem.

On October 16 last year, Sai Charani informed Srinath’s parents that Srinath is dead. Srinath’s parents were told that Srinath fell in the gorge and died while trekking the hill. Charani did not lodge complaint with the police in the US regarding this.