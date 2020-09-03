IGBC accords platinum rating for Visakhapatnam railway station

Visakhapatnam: The Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) has accorded platinum rating for Visakhapatnam railway station for adopting green concepts.



Visakhapatnam is the third railway station to bag the distinction after Secunderabad and Jaipur railway stations that secured similar ratings earlier.

The Environment Directorate of Indian Railways with the support of the IGBC has developed the Green Railway Stations rating system. The rating system addresses national priorities such as water conservation, handling of waste, energy efficiency, reduced use of fossil fuels and lesser dependence on usage of virgin materials and maintenance of health and well-being of occupants.

On a scale of 100, Visakhapatnam railway station secured 82 points to bag platinum rating by adopting smart and green initiatives. It also did score well in the six environmental categories like sustainable station facility, health, hygiene and sanitation, energy efficiency, water efficiency, smart green initiatives and innovation and development.

Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair, Chetan Kumar Shrivastava appreciated the team of environment and health management department, medical and other departments, who have contributed their efforts to achieve the feat.

Visakhapatnam railway station has won several accolades earlier, including the cleanest station over Indian Railways in 2017, Safaigiri Award in 2018, National Tourism Award for Best Tourist Friendly station in 2019, ranked 'good' grade by Central Pollution Control Board in 2019.