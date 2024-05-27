IIM-V welcomes its second batch of Executive MBA students

Visakhapatnam: The Indian Institute of Management – Visakhapatnam (IIM-V) welcomed the second batch of the Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) programme at its permanent campus in Gambhiram on Sunday.

Programme chairperson Happy Paul indicated that a 25 per cent increase in the batch strength is a testament that the course is being received quite well by the working professionals. The profile summary of EMBA Batch 2024-26 was presented by admission chair Kaveri Krishnan. The incoming batch consists of 180 working professionals belonging to diverse industries such as manufacturing, IT, banking, consulting, ecommerce, telecommunication, retail etc., with an average work experience of a decade. She highlighted that 28 per cent of the participants are women.

Congratulating the participants on their decision to enroll into the programme, Head - Corporate Learning and Development, Larsen and Toubro Ltd MVN Rao emphasised the importance of upskilling for working professionals. He discussed the future landscape where participants would apply skills acquired during the programme and described the traits of the future workforce

Welcoming the participants, Director of IIM-V M Chandrasekhar assured them that the institution is committed to providing an excellent learning experience for the cohort. He stressed on the importance of aspiring to reach their full potential and encouraged participants to collaborate with each other to develop case studies, reflecting management scenarios. Classes to the participants will be conducted online during weekends after a five-day immersion module held on the campus that continues till May 30.