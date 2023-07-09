INS Kirpan arrives in Vietnam

Visakhapatnam: The indigenously built missile corvette INS Kirpan entered Cam Ranh international port on July 08 and was ceremoniously received by the Vietnamese People’s Navy (VPN) signifying strong and vibrant bilateral navy to navy relations with the Indian Navy.

The warship flying under the Indian Tricolour undertook her final passage from India to Vietnam, proudly displaying the Indian Naval Ensign at sea for the final time.

The ship will be handed over to VPN in end of the July , 2023 after completion of the training of the VPN personnel.