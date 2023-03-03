Interactive meeting organised at GITAM

Entrepreneurship is one of the most important drivers of job creation and economic growth, and is crucial for the development, observed Cyient founder BVR Mohan Reddy here on Thursday. He participated in an interactive meeting at GITAM and addressed the students. Mohan Reddy pointed out that there were 62.5 per cent of the population in the 15-65 working age groups but instead of taking advantage of it, the country is unable to show the employment opportunities to everyone in the group.





He observed that countries like Japan, South Korea and China have shown how demographic dividend can be reaped to achieve incredible economic growth. Entrepreneurship has always been considered as the fuel for a job-creation and in case of start-ups the present ecosystem has emerged as a ray of hope to fulfil employment aspirations of the country, he added. Further, he added that lifelong learning is an essential skill in the automation age and helps to remain relevant in an ever-changing job market and to ensure one's skill set is up to date with the latest technological developments. GITAM president M Sribharath presided over the function. Vice-Chancellor Dayananda Siddavattam, vice-president M Gangadhara Rao, Pro Vice-Chancellor Y Gowtham Rao and others participated in the programme.



















