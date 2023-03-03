Interactive meeting organised at GITAM
Entrepreneurship is one of the most important drivers of job creation and economic growth, and is crucial for the development, observed Cyient founder BVR Mohan Reddy here on Thursday.
He observed that countries like Japan, South Korea and China have shown how demographic dividend can be reaped to achieve incredible economic growth. Entrepreneurship has always been considered as the fuel for a job-creation and in case of start-ups the present ecosystem has emerged as a ray of hope to fulfil employment aspirations of the country, he added. Further, he added that lifelong learning is an essential skill in the automation age and helps to remain relevant in an ever-changing job market and to ensure one's skill set is up to date with the latest technological developments. GITAM president M Sribharath presided over the function. Vice-Chancellor Dayananda Siddavattam, vice-president M Gangadhara Rao, Pro Vice-Chancellor Y Gowtham Rao and others participated in the programme.