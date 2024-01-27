Jindal MSME Park to come up at S Kota

Vizianagaram : Republic Day celebrations were organised in a grand way in the district on Friday. District collector S Nagalakshmi hoisted the national flag, received the guard of honour and addressed on the occasion.

She said that the state government has given permission to M/s JSW Aluminium Ltd for setting up MSME park in S Kota mandal with an investment of Rs 15,531.36 crore to provide employment to 45,000 people. She added that 985.7 acre government land and 180 acre acquired from private persons was allotted to this industrial park.

The collector said that the district is achieving rapid growth in infrastructure as several new National Highways and railway lines were passing through the district. Land acquisition was completed and land is being handed over to the authorities concerned to take up the works. Several government departments displayed the tableaus and stalls to showcase their achievements. Around 385 officials and staff got the merit certificates from district collector for their best services. SP Deepika Patil, joint collector Mayur Ashok, Dy Speaker Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy, MP Bellana Chandrasekhar, MLA Botsa Appala Narasayya, MLC Suresh Babu, Mayor Vijayalakshmi, DRO S D Anitha and other officials participated.