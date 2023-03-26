Ministers, Special Chief Secretary examine G20 works

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development A Suresh and Special Chief Secretary to Government, MA & UD Department Y Srilakshmi examined the works taken up for G20 Infrastructure Working Group Summit to be scheduled in Visakhapatnam on March 28 and 29. Visiting various spots from Visakhapatnam Airport to Radisson Blu Resort, Sri Lakshmi and the Ministers Suresh and Gudivada Amarnath examined various works. They instructed the authorities concerned to speed up the pending work and complete them at the earliest. Later, they went to Seethakonda beach view point. Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, Deputy Mayor Jiyyani Sridhar, Municipal Commissioner P Raja Babu, among others were present.



