Municipal commissioner takes part in coconut plantation

Visakhapatna: GVMC commissioner P Raja Babu said coconut trees not only give shade but also provide a pleasant ambience for those visiting the beach. Participating in a coconut tree plantation programme held at Sagar Nagar beach here on Monday, the commissioner appealed to voluntary organisations and businessmen to contribute to the development of the city.

Speaking on the occasion, Raja Babu said the soil at Sagar Nagar beach is suitable for the survival of coconut trees. He said Sunrise Resorts would supply 200 coconut trees and they will be planted in a week. Further, the commissioner stated that Visakhapatnam has about 40-km-long coastline but there is a lot of traffic at Rama Krishna beach.

Keeping the crowd in view, other beach spots would be developed in a phased manner. Once the new beaches are developed, local people can relax at any of these spots without travelling long distances, the commissioner added. Similarly, city beautification works have been carried out on a fast track mode ahead of the global summits, Raja Babu said.





Additional commissioners Y Srinivasa Rao and V Sanyasi Rao, chief engineer Ravi Krishna Raju, town planning officer B Suresh Kumar, DD (horticulture) M Damodara Rao, engineers, zonal commissioners and other staff participated.



