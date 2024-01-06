Nara Bhuvaneshwari consoles kin of TDP activist in 45th ward in Vizag

National Telugu Desam Party President and former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu's wife Nara Bhuvaneshwari visited the family members of senior activist Panchireddy Kanaka Rao who died of a heart attack in the 45th ward of Visakhapatnam Constituency as part of the Nijam Gelavali Yatra and provided financial assistance through NTR Trust.

The program was organized under the supervision of ex-ministers Visakha North Constituency Legislator Mr. Ganta Srinivasa Rao, MLC Mr. Duvwarapu Rama Rao, Constituency In-charge Mr. Vijay Babu, Constituency leaders, activists and fans participated in this program.























