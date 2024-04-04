Nellore: Narapareddy likely to get Congress ticket

Nellore : In a latest political development, candidature of Narapareddy Kiran Kumar Reddy of Akkampeta village of Manubolu mandal, as Congress nominee for Nellore city constituency was almost finalised.

According to highly confidential sources, though Congress contemplated to give Nellore city seat to CPM as part of electoral alliance, but in the last minute the decision was changed and Narapareddy was nominated with the initiation of Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president YS Sharmila Reddy.

Nallapareddy Kiran Kumar Reddy, a close follower of Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy, worked for Kakani’s victory in 2014 and 2019 elections.

Earlier, he served as Akkampeta sarpanch for 10 years and developed the village with his own funds. Postgraduate in Political Science, Narapareddy applied for Nellore city Assembly segment seat in 2024 elections.

It seems nomination of Narapareddy for Nellore city seems to become advantageous for TDP as Congress can split at least 5 to 10 per cent YSRCP votes in the ensuing elections. Leaving aside the winning chances of Congress in 2024 elections, political sources opined that it can damage the chances of YSRCP coming to power again. It may be recalled that since Nellore Assembly segment was formed in 1952, Congress had won seven times. Anam Chenchu Subba Reddy (1955), GC Kondaiah (1962), Anam Venkata Reddy (1972), KV Subbareddy (1978 and 1985), Anam Ramanarayana Reddy (1999) and Anam Vivekananda Reddy (1999 and 2004) from Nellore city Assembly segment. YSRCP candidate Poluboyina Anilkumar Kumar Yadav got elected in 2014 and 2019 elections.