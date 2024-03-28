Nellore: TDP has edge in Gudur constituency

Nellore : In the wake of former YSRCP Gudur MLA Velagapalli Varaprasad Rao joining the BJP, the TDP seems to have gained advantage in the constituency.

It may be recalled that the YSRCP has finalised the candidature of that party MLC and former district president Meriga Murali for Guduru Assembly constituency by replacing sitting MLA Velagapalli Varaprasad Rao for 2024 elections.

Velagapalli Varaprasad Rao got elected twice on YSRCP ticket, first time as Tirupati MP in 2014 and later as Gudur MLA in 2019 elections. During his tenure as Titupati MP and Gudur MLA, Velagapalli has developed a strong hold on Gudur Assembly constituency.

Now this has turned into an advantage to TDP. Gudur is one of the 7 Assembly constituencies which comes under the Tirupati Lok Sabha seat. Varaprasad is contesting as a BJP nominee from Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency in the ensuing polls.

YSRCP Guduru Assembly nominee Meriga Murali is an engineering graduate and he hails from Venkatagiri constituency. He is fighting a direct election for the first time.

Initially he had high hopes of winning the election with the support of sitting MLA Velagapalli Varaprasad in Gudur as it was expected that Varaprasad would receive YSRCP ticket to contest from Tirupati Lok Sabha.

With YSRCP denying ticket to Varaprasad, he has shifted his loyalty to the BJP. With the development, it has now become a Herculean Task for Murali to register victory in Gudur.

After formation of YSR Congress in 2011, the party has registered victory twice from Gudur Assembly constituency in 2014 and 2019. In 2014, Pasim Sunil Kumar (YSRCP) defeated his nearest TDP rival Dr Bathala Radha Jyothsna Latha by a margin of 9,048 votes. In 2019, Velagapalli Varaprasad Rao (YSRCP) defeated TDP nominee Pasim Sunil Kumar by a margin of 45,458 votes.

Interestingly, Varaprasad Rao who has defeated the TDP nominee Pasim Sunil Kumar in 2019, now has to extend support to same person as he is contesting the election from Gudur as TDP nominee. A senior political leader commented that the TDP enjoys an edge in Gudur in the ensuing polls.

The TDP so far registered victory five times in Gudur. Party candidates Jogi Mastanaiah (1983), Balli Durga Prasad Rao in 1985, 1994, 1999 and 2009 were triumphant. The party hopes to regain its glory in the constituency in the 2024 polls.