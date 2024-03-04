North Andhra, a sentimental destination for political parties

Visakhapatnam: For a majority of political parties, North Andhra has become a sentimental region.

Telugu Desam Party, YSR Congress, Jana Sena, BJP and Congress parties are considering ‘Uttarandhra’ as their ‘lucky’ destination to carry out their main party programmes as well as agitations.

Most of the political leaders seem to believe that if their flagship programmes and campaigns are launched in North Andhra districts, they will eventually turn out to be successful.

In tune with it, the ruling YSRCP has recently commenced its poll campaign ‘Siddham’ at Bheemunipatnam in Visakhapatnam.

Similarly, the Bharatiya Janata Party launched its election campaign from Visakhapatnam a few days back. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the programme as a chief guest.

After YS Sharmila Reddy took charge as the president of Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), the enthusiasm among the Congress cadre has grown manifold. Sharmila launched her nine-day-long yatra from Ichapuram in North Andhra. She is striving to get back the lost glory of the Congress through ‘Padayatra’ and ‘Rachabanda.’

BJP BC Samajika Chaithanya Sabha was held at Alwar Das Grounds in Visakhapatnam, while BJP OBC Morcha national president K Laxman attended as chief guest.

Later, a nationwide campaign, ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ was launched by Prime Minister Naredra Modi on November 12, 2023. It was initiated in North Andhra districts of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Parvathipuram Manyam.

Under the leadership of the then BJP MLC PVN Madhav, ‘Yuva Sangharsh Yatra’ was held for eight days in North Andhra to sensitise youth in various policies, public issues and also to inculcate patriotism among them.

The yatra began on August 4 in Srikakulam and concluded in Visakhapatnam on August 11. Highlighting four major issues and creating awareness among the people, the BJP involved youth in the yatra. It was organised with an objective to develop patriotism among the youth and about 1,000 youths took part in the event.

Meanwhile, national general secretary of TDP Nara Lokesh concluded his ‘Yuva Galam’ padayatra at Gajuwaka in Visakhapatnam.

A pylon was unveiled at the closing ceremony of the programme. At Bhogapuram, a massive public meeting was organised. Also, Nara Lokesh started the ‘Sankharavam’ programme at Ichapuram in Srikakulam.

In the days to come, North Andhra is going to witness a beehive of activity as general elections draw closer.