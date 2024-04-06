Ongole: AICC Observer advises candidates to intensify campaign

Ongole : The AICC Election Observer to the state Sankar Viswanathan advised the Congress candidates, who were already announced for six assembly constituencies in the Prakasam district, to spearhead their campaign by going home to home.

At a meeting held at the District Congress Committee Office in Ongole on Friday, Sankar explained that the AICC president Mallikharjuna Kharge and Rahul Gandhi announced the Five Promises and 25

Welfare Programmes to be implemented in the state if the Congress forms the government.

He asked the Congress candidates from Darsi Putluri Kondareddy, Giddalur Pagadala Rangaswamy, Markapuram Shaik Saida, Ongole VR Gouse, Kondapi Sripati Prakash, and Kanigiri Kadiri Bhavani, to intensify their campaign from Saturday as suggested by the APCC president Sharmila Reddy, and make sure the assurances from the party reach to the public. He observed that the state was neglected under the rule of Nara Chandrababu

Naidu and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the last 10 years. He questioned what welfare has been done after the bifurcation by mortgaging the state for Rs 12 lakh crore.

Sankar announced that if the Congress was given a chance to form the government, the chief minister would do the first signature of special category status to the state, complete the Polavaram project, and stop the privatization of the Vizag Steel Plant, along with fulfilling all promises and assurances to the state.

The DCC president Eda Sudhakar Reddy, Kisan Congress leader Seetharamanjaneyulu, and others participated in the meeting.