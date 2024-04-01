Oppn silence glaring on VSP sell-off : Botcha

Visakhapatnam: Even before the allied parties commence their poll campaign, efforts should be considered to make the Union government withdraw its decision over strategic sale of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana emphasised.

Sharing his views on the allied parties with the media in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, the Education Minister opined that the BJP-TDP-JSP combine does not have much scope in North Andhra until the privatisation move over VSP is withdrawn.

Making it clear that the decision of selling the VSP lies on the Central government and doesn’t fall under the purview of the state government even as the latter staged a series of protests against the decision, the Education Minister said, “As the ruling party, the YSRCP passed a resolution in the Assembly and extended support to the Ukku stir even as the Opposition alleged that the YSRCP nurses an ally with the BJP. Now, who has allied with the BJP,” he questioned, wondering how the tripartite alliance would respond to the people of Andhra Pradesh about the strategic sale of the VSP.”

About the main agenda behind the BJP-TDP-JSP alliance, the Education Minister pointed out that the partnership was sealed to get Z-Plus category security for TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh as they are in dire need of security. “They need protection because they have committed enough mistakes to draw the wrath of people,” the minister took a dig at the Opposition.

Pointing out that the BJP-TDP-JSP combine is fielding candidates from different regions who indulge in high-level lobbying, promoting a different political culture with the influence of money, Botcha Satyanarayana stated, “From volunteer system to decentralisation and DSC, the Opposition is placing blocks in every development front the YSRCP embarks on.” Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is appealing to people to vote for the YSRCP based on the good deeds the CM did to the people of Andhra Pradesh and state at large, the Education Minister questioned, “Does Naidu have the guts to appeal to the people of AP in a similar manner?”