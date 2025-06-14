Live
OSCC aims to enhance joint response mechanisms
Visakhapatnam: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) chaired the 137th meeting of the Offshore Security Coordination Committee (OSCC) in New Delhi. The meeting aimed to review the preparedness and effectiveness of the security of India’s offshore installations and enhance joint response mechanisms.
The committee further underscored the imperative of enhancing joint responses to safeguard vital energy infrastructure. A special emphasis was placed on strengthening coordination among agencies to address emerging challenges and ensure the security of offshore assets. Addressing the committee, Director General ICG Paramesh Sivamani underlined the importance of energy security and insisted on taking all possible measures to ensure the security of offshore assets for their contribution to the nation’s growth and independence in the field. The meeting was attended by representatives from various organisations including Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of External Affairs, Intelligence Bureau, Directorate General of Shipping, ONGC and State Police forces from Gujarat, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh among other stakeholders. The OSCC was constituted in 1978 to ensure effective functioning of offshore security arrangements. Since then, the committee has contributed effectively in framing policies and providing guidance and resolution to Offshore Defence Area related issues.