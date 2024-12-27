Passport verification now made easier

Visakhapatnam: Passport verification services for the people of Visakhapatnam will be completed within three days, informed city police commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi.

For quite some time, people in the port city have been facing problems during the passport verification process carried out by the police department.

A few applicants are unable to get their verification certificate in time.

Following a few complaints and the length of time consumed to complete the process, the city police decided not just to streamline the exercise but also speed it up.

Keeping the delays in issuing verification certificates in view, the commissioner of police decided to place a check on it. As part of it, guidelines were issued to complete the verification exercise in a stipulated time.

Based on the type of verification, the time taken to issue a certificate varies

from three days to maximum a week. As per the instructions, police verification certificates from various companies and private organisations will be completed within a week. Also, job verification certificates of those who are selected for government jobs will be wrapped up within seven days. In case there are any delays witnessed in accessing these services within the stipulated time, applicants can contact the city police commissioner by dialling the contact number 7995095799.