Pawan’s Varahi Yatra to begin today

Visakhapatnam: The Jana Sena Party flags line up at the most popular Jagadamba junction as JSP chief’s third leg of Varahi Yatra will commence in Visakhapatnam from Thursday.

As a part of the yatra, Pawan Kalyan, who is going to tour around various areas of erstwhile Visakhapatnam district, will stay in the city till August 19, except on August 15 as he is scheduled to visit Mangalagiri office.

A few days ahead of the scheduled tour, Section 30 of the Police Act was clamped in Anakapalli, Parawada and Narsipatnam sub-divisions of Anakapalli district from August 5.

The JSP leaders express concern that there are indications to clamp Section-30 of the Police Act in other parts of Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli where Pawan Kalyan is scheduled to tour.

The involvement of YSRCP leaders in the alleged land grabbing, encroachments and public related issues will be looked into during Pawan Kalyan’s visit, shares T Shiva Shankar, JSP general secretary. Apart from bringing out such issues, the JSP chief would pay a visit to the places where the alleged land-grabbing happened.

Sharing the tour details, former MLA and JSP leader Panchakarla Ramesh, says, “There will not be any security threat for the people due to Varahi Yatra as it is meant to listen to the woes of the people and resolve them. However, the police are trying to create hurdles for the yatra by imposing Section-30 which is not appropriate.”

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan appealed to his admirers not to use cranes or ‘Gajamala’ during the yatra.

Though doubts were raised on the permission for the scheduled yatra on Thursday from Jagadamba junction, the police finally gave its consent for the same a day before the event. “Permission was given only for the Thursday’s programme. We are yet to get permission for the road show slated from Visakhapatnam Airport to Daspalla hotel from where the yatra will begin,” says Kona Tatarao, member of JSP Political Affairs Committee.

Separate committees have been formed to organise Pawan Kalyan’s tour in a hassle-free manner. They include, finance, logistics, reception, publicity, media coordination, food coordination, volunteers, legal and permissions, medical assistance and ‘Veera Mahila’ committees.After reaching Visakhapatnam at noon on Thursday, Pawan Kalyan will address the public at 5 pm at Jagadamba junction.