Police nab main accused in honey trap case

Visakhapatnam: Venu Bhaskar Reddy, prime accused in the Joy Jamima honey trap case, was arrested by the Airport Police in Visakhapatnam.

The police informed that Venu Bhaskar Reddy and K Joy Jamima were living in for a while.

He hatched plans to approach rich men and helped Joy Jamima in befriending them and cheating them under the guise of marriage.

The main accused had been escaping capture for some time. He was taken into custody with the support of special teams.

It may be recalled that the city police cracked the honey trap case in October. During their intimate meetings with the targeted men, Jamima used to give sedatives in their drinks and make them fall into the trap with the support of Venu Bhaskar Reddy and other members of the gang.

After taking some intimate images of the woman with the men, they extort huge sums of money by threatening the victims that they will upload the photographs on social media platforms and inform their family members.