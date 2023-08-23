Rajamahendravaram: District-level procurement committee meet held

Rajamahendravaram: The district joint collector N Tej Bharat said that 4, 76, 502 metric tons of paddy yield is expected in the district this kharif.

He said 23,825 metric tons will be required for local needs. The paddy purchased directly by the millers is about 11982 metric tons.

He explained that they are expecting to purchase 4, 40, 695 metric tonnes of paddy through Civil Supplies. The JC said that the aim is to collect the grain grown in the district in full this Kharif season and steps are being taken to do so.

He presided over the district-level procurement committee meeting at Collectorate on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he directed the Civil Supplies and agriculture officials to estimate the requirement of gunny bags based on the yield of the last three kharif seasons and give an indent immediately. Targets will be given according to the gunny bags supplied by the customized millers, he added.

He said that the main rice varieties in the Kharif season and their estimated yield.

According to JC, MTU1064 Indra variety 80,367 MTs, MTU7029 (Gold) variety 1,73,061 MTs, PLA1100 variety 1,06,128 MTs and Sampada Swarna variety 44,382 MTs will be the yield.