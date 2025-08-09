Several startups incubated at Kalpataru addressing mission-critical issues

Visakhapatnam: As India continues its journey towards becoming a digitally empowered economy, the transformation of traditional industries through Industry 4.0 technologies has become a national priority.

Working in tandem with this mission, Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) established the Kalpataru Centre of Entrepreneurship (CoE) on Industry 4.0 in Visakhapatnam with the support of key stakeholders like Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited and government of Andhra Pradesh.

From intelligent manufacturing to predictive maintenance and connected systems, Industry 4.0 represents a shift that is redefining industrial productivity, safety and sustainability.

Over the years, the role of STPI has undergone significant evolution. However, the core focus on strengthening India’s technology sector has been transformed through the development of its startup ecosystem. It has established 24 Centres of Entrepreneurship (CoEs) nationwide. Furthermore, STPI has supported over 1,400 startups, facilitated the creation of more than 2,200 products, and enabled over 1,086 Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) filings through its domain-specific CoEs and Next Generation Incubation Scheme (NGIS).

Kalpataru offers a purpose-built environment for innovation, providing plug-and-play incubation space, conference and discussion rooms, and access to cutting-edge labs. These include specialised facilities for Industrial IoT (IIoT), Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Augmented and Virtual Reality, Industrial Automation, Robotics, Drone Technology, and 3D Printing. This infrastructure serves as the technological backbone for startups developing solutions aligned with Industry 4.0.

The CoE, located in the premises of RINL, is backed by a strong consortium of stakeholders, including Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), IIM Visakhapatnam, Andhra University, and various private sector players. The collaboration ensures that startups are not only supported with infrastructure but also guided by real industry needs and academic rigour. STPI CoEs offer 360-degree support across various aspects, including lab infrastructure, mentorship, IP filing, go-to-market strategy, market access, funding, and more.

Startups are encouraged to work on real-world challenges identified by PSUs and industries such as RINL, HSL, and C-DAC. This helps bridge the gap between innovation and implementation, ensuring that the solutions developed are immediately relevant and impactful.

Within a short span, Kalpataru has made remarkable progress. It has already onboarded 44 startups, who have collectively generated around Rs.4.75 crore in revenue and raised Rs.1 crore in external funding. The CoE has also seen the successful completion of four market-ready products and 13 working prototypes, showcasing its effectiveness in converting ideas into viable solutions.

Several startups incubated at Kalpataru are already addressing mission-critical issues for public sector units. One such startup has developed a drone and AI-based platform for structural analysis of chimneys at the RINL. By deploying drones for inspection and using AI for analysis, the solution enhances safety and accuracy while significantly reducing inspection time.

Another startup is focused on detecting and predicting jams in chutes in the coke oven areas of the steel plant. Using IIoT sensors and AI-based predictive models, the startup aims to eliminate unplanned downtime and improve operational efficiency. The first phase, involving sensor implementation, has already shown positive results, validating the potential of Industry 4.0 tools in core industrial settings. In the area of inventory management, a third startup is using drones and LIDAR technology to measure the volume of raw materials such as coal and iron ore stored in open yards.

By integrating AI algorithms, the solution calculates tonnage and aids in real-time inventory planning for RINL-VSP. This innovation promises to replace manual processes with faster and more accurate data-driven planning.

Through Kalpataru, STPI is creating a new model of innovation where public sector challenges meet private sector ingenuity. The initiative stands as a testament to the power of convergence between government, industry, academia, and startups to build future-ready solutions grounded in real-world relevance.

As India positions itself to lead the global Industry 4.0 revolution, initiatives like Kalpataru CoE will play a pivotal role in ensuring industries remain competitive, connected, and capable of sustained growth in a digital-first world.