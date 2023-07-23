SRPC reviews resilience of power supply network system

Visakhapatnam: In a major development concerning the power sector in five southern States, the 47th meeting of the Southern Regional Power Committee (SRPC) under the Ministry of Power was held in Visakhapatnam. Andhra Pradesh power utilities viz. AP Transco and AP DISCOMs hosted the two-day 47th SRPC along with 45th Technical Coordination Committee (TCC) meetings in the city which concluded on Saturday.

Chairman and Managing Director of APEPDCL Prudhvitej Immadi presented the power sector scenario of Andhra Pradesh and APEPDCL. The best practices that are being implemented in AP as well as in APEPDCL to improve network reliability and technological advancements implemented for billing and collection were elaborated to the delegates. The Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT)scheme being implemented for free power supply to the agricultural consumers in the state was explained to the delegates. SRPC is vested with the responsibility to facilitate stability and smooth operation of the integrated grid, economy and efficiency in the operation of power systems in the region.

The meeting assumed significance in the backdrop of all states in the southern region having registered highest peak demand and maximum energy met during a day in May, June and delayed onset of South-West monsoon which has tested the resilience of southern states and the southern regional grid to deliver the goods to the expectation of the consumers.

It provided a platform to all of southern states power utilities to focus on the common issues impacting their operational and commercial performances to get an amicable solution to exchange vital knowledge and information and to seek necessary guidance from SRPC secretariat and SRLDC, for integrated, secured and reliable operations of the southern grid. Member secretary of SRPC Asith Singh, executive director of SRLDC S P Kumar, managing director of APGENCO KVN Chakradhar Babu, CMDs of APDISCOMs K Santosha Rao, J Padma Janardhana Reddy attended the meeting along with other officials of SRPC, power utilities of five southern states and a union territory, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamilnadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Puducherry.