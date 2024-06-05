TDP flags flutter at Rushikonda buildings

Visakhapatnam: TDP flags fluttered at the most restricted place at Rushikonda in Visakhapatnam.

With a huge majority of votes trickling in for the alliance candidates in over 160 constituencies across Andhra Pradesh, TDP flags find their place in the ‘otherwise’ restricted Rushikonda area where the YSRCP government aspired to convert the tourism project buildings into the CMO.

Whether the alliance government would continue the buildings at Rushikonda as the proposed tourist resort project or to meet its administration needs has to be seen.