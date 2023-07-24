  • Menu
TDP women leaders take out novel protest

TDP women’s wing organising a novel protest at the party office in Visakhapatnam on Sunday
Highlights

  • Say that women have been discriminated against across the state in the YSRCP government
  • TDP gave property rights to women in the state and DWCRA groups flourished during the TDP regime

Visakhapatnam: Displaying placards, donning masks of the YSRCP ministers and raising slogans against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the women wing of Telugu Desam Party organised a novel protest at the party office here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Visakhapatnam parliamentary Telugu women wing president Sarvasidhi Ananta Lakshmi pointed out that the women have been discriminated against across the state in the YSRCP government.

She mentioned that the TDP gave property rights to women in the state and DWCRA groups flourished during the TDP regime. Ananta Lakshmi stated that the TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu gave 50 percent reservation for women.

Further, she alleged that the YSRCP is a ‘dirty party’ as its MLAs and ministers resort to the use of abusive language all the time. The Telugu wing president mentioned that the people would teach a befitting lesson to the ruling party in the ensuing general elections.

State Telugu women’s wing representatives E Sujatha, Rama Lakshmi, Pramila Rao and B Rama Devi participated in the protest.

