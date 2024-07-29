Tourism Entrepreneurship Development: Four-day online certificate course to begin on Aug 6

Visakhapatnam: Federation of Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FAPCCI) is organising a four-day online certificate course on ‘Tourism Entrepreneurship Development Programme’ commencing from August 6 to 9.

Travel and tourism is the sector with the broadest economic value chain and the deepest social footprint. Keeping this in view, FAPCCI is organising the development programme from August 6.

The aim of the tourism entrepreneurship course is to provide the businessmen travel entrepreneurship that is updated and has the newest information on the latest trends in the travel and tourism industry.

The programme aids in the enhancement of one’s career in travel and tourism.