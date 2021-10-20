Tourism minister Avanti Srinivas human chain formation against Pattabhi's comments on chief minister

Visakhapatnam: The bandh being observed by the TDP on Wednesday in protest against the attacks on its party offices across the State led to tense situation as activists of the ruling and opposition parties took to streets criticising each other.

While TDP activists were seen being taken into custody at several places, some of the party leaders were detained at their houses.

Protesting against the remarks made by TDP spokesperson K Pattabhi Ram and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao led a human chain at Thatichetlapalem here on Wednesday.

Holding Naidu's image with a cross marked on it, YSRCP activists joined the minister in the formation of human chain.

Expressing ire over TDP chief's comments on Chief Minister, Tourism Minister demanded apologies and said that Naidu should not stoop to such a level despite having an experience of four decades in politics.

NREDCAP chairman KK Raju, among others participated in the event.