Vijayawada: Surrendered Maoists vow to cooperate with police

Rajamahendravaram : Alluri Sitarama Raju District Superintendent of Police Tuhin Sinha on Friday arrested Atmeeya Sammelanam with former Maoists who left the party and voluntarily surrendered.

Speaking at the meeting held at the district police office in Paderu, the SP said that the meeting was organised to assure the former Maoists who voluntarily joined the mainstream of life. SP said that the party is turning the illiterate and innocent tribals into anti-government forces.

Ex-Maoists should take advantage of the rehabilitation facilities and set an example. Government and police officials were asked to cooperate in election duties.



As many as 86 ex-Maoists from the Pedabayalu, Korukonda, and Galikonda areas, which were once a stronghold of the Maoist party, participated in the programme.

They explained to SP their experiences of leading a normal life and the problems they were facing socially and financially. They expressed satisfaction with the rehabilitation facilities provided by the government and the cooperation of the police department after their surrender.

They expressed confidence in the police department. They pledged that even if Maoists came to their villages, they would not provide any help to them. SP Tuhin Sinha distributed household articles to the ex-Maoists.