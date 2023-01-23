Visakha steel plant workers along with CPI leaders protest, says Ukku is their right'

Expressing solidarity with the ongoing Ukku stir, protesters joined a demonstration at Pendurthi junction in Visakhapatnam on Monday.



Held under the auspices of the CPI, union leaders and workers of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant raised slogans and stressed on continuing the stir until the Central government withdrew its decision to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

They said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should take concrete measures to save VSP from passing on to the private players.

The CPI leaders mentioned that protecting steel plant should be beyond political aspirations and demanded the support of all the political parties and stakeholders to make the ensuing 'karmika garjana' scheduled on January 30 a success.

As a part of the Ukku agitation, the 'garjana' aims at intensifying the stir and showcasing the strength of the workers' voice in protecting the VSP.



