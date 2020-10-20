Visakhapatnam: 209 GITAM students get recruited in campus drive

Visakhapatnam: As many as 209 students from GITAM got recruited in the campus drive conducted by Accenture India.

Notwithstanding the constraints imposed in times of the pandemic, B Tech and MCA students were selected for various posts of the organisation. Top performers in the selection process will also be handpicked for working on live projects with the industry professionals from Accenture as part of the internship programme in the final semester, informed Commander (Retd) Gurumoorthy Gangadharan, career services assistant dean, GITAM, here on Tuesday.

Further he briefed that this year the recruiter conducted pre-placement connect, technical, communication assessment and the interviews (technical, managerial and HR) were conducted online.

Accenture has more than 184 partners connected by the world's largest delivery network. Vice-Chancellor K Sivaramakrishna, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Academic) Prof Jayasankar Variyar and Registrar D Gunasekharan appreciated the students for their achievement in campus interviews.