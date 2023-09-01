Issues related to Gangavaram Port workers resolvedav

Visakhapatnam: Industries and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath said issues related to Gangavaram port workers have been resolved.



After holding a conference with the leaders of the port workers, management and district officials here on Thursday, the minister said an all-party meeting was also organised with the management to resolve the issues of 509 workers of Gangavaram port, who were fighting for the last two months.

The Industries minister mentioned that the Gangavaram port management agreed to give back jobs for workers without any conditions which were suspended earlier.

Similarly, the management has agreed to pay Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia to the families of workers who died in the accident, the minister added. The management agreed to pay Rs 1,500 in addition to the annual increment, he mentioned.

Further, Amarnath stated that health cards will be given to the workers to avail medical facilities in four corporate hospitals, including Medicover, Care, Apollo and Gayatri Vidya Parishad. The minister said a bonus of Rs 10,000 would be paid in the next 10 to 15 days.

Congratulating the workers for rejoining duties from Friday, the minister said the YSRCP government is working for the welfare of the people and it will take employee-friendly measures.

District collector A Mallikarjuna, Police Commissioner CM Thrivikrama Varma, Gajuwaka MLA Tippala Nagireddy, DCP Anand Kumar Reddy, Revenue Divisional Officer Hussain Saheb participated in the conference.