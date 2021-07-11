Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Agitators seek alms as a mark of protest

Protestors seeking alms at the Kurmannapalem against privatisation of VSP in Visakhapatnam on Sunday
x

Protestors seeking alms at the Kurmannapalem against privatisation of VSP in Visakhapatnam on Sunday

Highlights

  • AITUC leader says VSP is the soul of Andhra people and the Centre has no right to sell it
  • Displaced families demand the Centre to roll back its decision and provide jobs in the plant
  • If it fails to provide jobs in steel plant, they demand to distribute the surplus land of the VSP among them

Visakhapatnam: Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee representatives demanded the Union government to withdraw its decision on 100 percent disinvestment of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

Marking the occasion of the 150th day of the relay hunger strike camp at Kurmannapalem on Sunday, a unique protest was demonstrated by the protestors, expressing their anger against the Union government.

President of the steel plant recognition union J Ayodhya Ram said that it was a wrong decision to sell Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

Speaking on the occasion, AITUC leader D Adinarayana mentioned that VSP is considered as the soul of Andhra people and it should be protected by all means. He said the Centre had no right to sell the VSP.

INTUC leader Mantri Rajasekhar called on all trade unions to prepare for an intensified agitation. Meanwhile, the displaced family members demanded that the Centre should roll back its decision of privatisation of VSP and provide jobs in the plant with immediate effect. In case if placements in the steel plant could not be offered, the surplus land of the VSP should be distributed to them, they demanded.

As a symbol of protest, displaced family members sat at the camp with bowls, meal plates and placards. They joined with the other agitators and sought alms at the junction.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X