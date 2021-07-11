Visakhapatnam: Agitators seek alms as a mark of protest

Visakhapatnam: Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee representatives demanded the Union government to withdraw its decision on 100 percent disinvestment of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

Marking the occasion of the 150th day of the relay hunger strike camp at Kurmannapalem on Sunday, a unique protest was demonstrated by the protestors, expressing their anger against the Union government.

President of the steel plant recognition union J Ayodhya Ram said that it was a wrong decision to sell Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

Speaking on the occasion, AITUC leader D Adinarayana mentioned that VSP is considered as the soul of Andhra people and it should be protected by all means. He said the Centre had no right to sell the VSP.

INTUC leader Mantri Rajasekhar called on all trade unions to prepare for an intensified agitation. Meanwhile, the displaced family members demanded that the Centre should roll back its decision of privatisation of VSP and provide jobs in the plant with immediate effect. In case if placements in the steel plant could not be offered, the surplus land of the VSP should be distributed to them, they demanded.

As a symbol of protest, displaced family members sat at the camp with bowls, meal plates and placards. They joined with the other agitators and sought alms at the junction.